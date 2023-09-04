Actor-singer Ila Arun on playing Amma to Nawazuddin's character in Haddi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Ila Arun's Haddi was released on ZEE5 on August 2 and Ila spoke to WION'S Zeba Khan on playing Amma and being the only woman on set with males and transgenders.

