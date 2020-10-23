US Election 2020: Donald Trump, Joe Biden appear for last presidential debate
The current US President Donald Trumpand his Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden talk on various topics in the last Presidential debate
Opponents meet
The current US President Donald Trumpand his Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Biden appeared for the final presidential elections few days before the elections.
(Photograph:AFP)
Coronavirus
On coronavirus, Donald Trump said, "I take full responsibility." However, he immediately added, "it's not my fault it came here, it's China's fault."
However, Joe Biden slammed the President saying "We are not living with it. We are dying with it and he is not taking responsibility."
(Photograph:AFP)
Russian interference
Talking about Russia and Iran trying to interfere in the US election 2020 process, the former Vice President Joe Biden said other countries "will pay a price" if he is elected as the President of the United States.
"You are getting a lot of money from Russia. You owe an explanation to the American people, you have to clean it up," Trump said to Biden.
(Photograph:AFP)
India's air is 'filthy'
During the final presidential debate of US election 2020, the US President Donald Trump took a hit at India when asked about climate change.
"We have the best carbon emission numbers we've had in 35 years under this administration. Look at how 'filthy' are Russia, China and India," Trump said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Immigration policies
Talking about the immigration policies, Joe Biden called the separation of children from their immigrant parents as "criminal", and Donald Trump claimed that nobody has done this much for the Black community as much as he did.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Healthcare
Talking about healthcare policies, Joe Biden said, "People deserves to have affordable healthcare...period. The Bidencare is going to have lower premiums and buy better and cheaper plans. Lower your premiums and prevent unexpected bills. He hasn't done a thing for anyone on healthcare," Biden says on the healthcare plan."
However, Trump reacted by slamming Biden, "Social security will be bankrupt in 2023, and this is a guy who wants to lecture me on Social security and medicaid, come on, if this guy is elected, the stock market will crash."
"Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to approve anything," says Trump on the House Speaker, adding, "Nancy Pelosi does not want to approve stimulus for political benefits."
(Photograph:AFP)
Kristen Welker
The debate was moderated by Kristen Welker who hosts 'Weekend Today'. At no point did Welker let the nominees speak overtime, and whenever the two leaders tried to extend their time, Welker asked them to come back to the point in a calm and composed manner. She has been praised on social media for handling the debate in a better manner than the first moderator and for allowing the leaders to answer and react.