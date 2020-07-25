Weekly five: Russia's space weapon, US-China consulate war and more

First Muslim prayer in Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion
Several thousand Muslims gathered on Friday to take part in the first prayer at Hagia Sophia since the Istanbul landmark was reconverted to a mosque. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated.
The conversion of the museum to a mosque added fuel to the fire that was also burning between Greece and Turkey.
China has launched a rover to Mars on a journey coinciding with a similar US mission.
The Chinese mission has been named Tianwen-1 ("Questions to Heaven") in a nod to a classical poem that has verses about the cosmos. It was launched on a Long March 5 -- China's biggest space rocket -- from the southern island of Hainan on Thursday.
Tianwen-1 is expected to arrive in February 2021 after a seven-month, 55-million-kilometre (34-million-mile) voyage.
IPL 2020 to be played between September 19 and November 8, confirms Brijesh Patel
Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday confirmed that the 13th edition of the T20 tournament is set to be played on September 19 with the final on November 8. Patel further said that all the eight franchises have been informed about the same.