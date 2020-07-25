Weekly five: Russia's space weapon, US-China consulate war and more

From first prayer at Hagia Sophia after conversion to new venue for IPL, a famous Indian cricket league, here's what happened this week.

US and UK accuse Russia of launching new space weapon

The US and UK militaries have accused Russia of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space earlier this month.

US Space Command "has evidence" that Moscow "conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon" on July 15, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Last week's test is another example that the threats to US and Allied space systems are real, serious and increasing," the statement continued.

Read full story: US and UK accuse Russia of launching new space weapon

(Photograph:AFP)

First Muslim prayer in Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion

Several thousand Muslims gathered on Friday to take part in the first prayer at Hagia Sophia since the Istanbul landmark was reconverted to a mosque. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also participated.

The conversion of the museum to a mosque added fuel to the fire that was also burning between Greece and Turkey.

Read full story: First Muslim prayer in Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion

(Photograph:Reuters)

Consulates in Houston, Chengdu being readied for closure as US, China clash

The US President Donald Trump ordered closure of Chinese consulate in Houston accusing the consulate to be a spying hub.

China retaliated by ordering closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, China.

Both the consulates were immediately vacated on Saturday.

Read full story: Consulates in Houston, Chengdu being readied for closure as US, China clash

(Photograph:AFP)

China launches Mars probe in space race with US

China has launched a rover to Mars on a journey coinciding with a similar US mission.

The Chinese mission has been named Tianwen-1 ("Questions to Heaven") in a nod to a classical poem that has verses about the cosmos. It was launched on a Long March 5 -- China's biggest space rocket -- from the southern island of Hainan on Thursday.

Tianwen-1 is expected to arrive in February 2021 after a seven-month, 55-million-kilometre (34-million-mile) voyage.

Read full story: China launches Mars probe in space race with US

(Photograph:AFP)

IPL 2020 to be played between September 19 and November 8, confirms Brijesh Patel

Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel on Friday confirmed that the 13th edition of the T20 tournament is set to be played on September 19 with the final on November 8. Patel further said that all the eight franchises have been informed about the same.

Read full story: IPL 2020 to be played between September 19 and November 8, confirms Brijesh Patel

(Photograph:PTI)