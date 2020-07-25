Weekly five: Russia's space weapon, US-China consulate war and more

From first prayer at Hagia Sophia after conversion to new venue for IPL, a famous Indian cricket league, here's what happened this week.

US and UK accuse Russia of launching new space weapon

The US and UK militaries have accused Russia of test-firing an anti-satellite weapon in space earlier this month.

US Space Command "has evidence" that Moscow "conducted a non-destructive test of a space-based anti-satellite weapon" on July 15, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Last week's test is another example that the threats to US and Allied space systems are real, serious and increasing," the statement continued.

