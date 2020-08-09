Top news of week: Beirut blast, Air India crash and more

From Juan Carlos fleeing the country to Israel's air strike on Syria, here's what happened this week.

How years of dysfunction, corruption and incompetence led to Beirut explosion

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.

The blast occurred in the city's port area, where there were warehouses housing explosives

Read full story: How years of dysfunction, corruption and incompetence led to Beirut explosion

(Photograph:Reuters)