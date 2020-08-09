Top news of week: Beirut blast, Air India crash and more
From Juan Carlos fleeing the country to Israel's air strike on Syria, here's what happened this week.
How years of dysfunction, corruption and incompetence led to Beirut explosion
A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.
The blast occurred in the city's port area, where there were warehouses housing explosives
Trump signs executive order banning transactions with TikTok owner after 45 days
US President Donald Trump has issued executive orders banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, owner of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days.
"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order... any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd," he said.