Top news of week: Beirut blast, Air India crash and more

From Juan Carlos fleeing the country to Israel's air strike on Syria, here's what happened this week.

How years of dysfunction, corruption and incompetence led to Beirut explosion

A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, injured hundreds and sent shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering windows and causing apartment balconies to collapse, witnesses and security sources said.

The blast occurred in the city's port area, where there were warehouses housing explosives

Read full story: How years of dysfunction, corruption and incompetence led to Beirut explosion

(Photograph:Reuters)

Israel launches air strikes on Syria after thwarted border attack

Israeli aircraft attacked targets in Syria on Monday, the military said, describing the strikes as retaliation for an attempted bombing of the border fence by an enemy squad.

Israeli helicopters rocketed Syrian army positions near Quneitra in the south but caused only material damage. It also said air defences had gone into action near the Syrian capital.

Read full story: Israel launches air strikes on Syria after thwarted border attack

(Photograph:AFP)

Black boxes of crashed Air India plane recovered

The Boeing 737, on a special flight from Dubai to bring back Indians stranded by the coronavirus pandemic, overshot the runway at Kozhikode in Kerala state, plunged down an embankment and broke up.

Almost 18 people lost their lives to the crash, including the two pilots, with 16 people seriously injured.

Read full story: Black boxes of crashed Air India plane recovered, says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

(Photograph:Reuters)

Trump signs executive order banning transactions with TikTok owner after 45 days

US President Donald Trump has issued executive orders banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent, owner of the WeChat app, starting in 45 days.

"The following actions shall be prohibited beginning 45 days after the date of this order... any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, with ByteDance Ltd," he said.

Read full story: Trump signs executive order banning transactions with TikTok owner after 45 days

(Photograph:AFP)

Spain's former king Juan Carlos flees the country

Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who is facing investigation at home and abroad for corruption, announced on Monday that he will go into exile.

The 82-year-old revealed he would leave the country in a letter to his son, the current King Felipe VI who accepted his decision and thanked him.

Read full story: Spain's former king Juan Carlos flees the country

(Photograph:Reuters)