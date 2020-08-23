Top news of week: Alexei Navalny 'poisoned', Biden accepts Presidential nomination and more

From TikTok taking legal action against Donald Trump to conversion of another Turkish church, here's what happened this week

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris formally accept US Democratic nomination for President and Vice President

Joe Biden while accepting the nomination said, “This campaign isn’t about winning votes, it’s about winning the heart and soul of America.”

Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny reportedly 'poisoned'

Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was allegedly poisoned. He reportedly had a cup of tea at the airport which his aides said was mixed with poison as they sought to blame Putin's regime for his state. 

TikTok confirms it will challenge Trump's executive order

TikTok will file a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump's executive order that prohibits transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, confirming an earlier report.

From Obamas to Clintons: Top speakers at US Democratic National convention

The Democratic Party presented a parade of passionate speakers making the case for electing Joe Biden president of the United States, a virtual convention to formally nominate him as the party's nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.

After Hagia Sophia, Turkey's historic Chora church to be converted into mosque

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reconverted the historic Chora church, one of Istanbul's most celebrated Byzantine buildings, into a mosque on Friday, a month after opening the famed Hagia Sophia to Muslim worship.

