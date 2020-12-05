Sweet profits: US candy shop installs personal metal monolith to attract customers

After Utah, Romania and California, a metal monolith has popped outside the Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop that is helping the owner attract custmers to his shop.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Custom made
The owner of the candy shop, Christopher Beers, was attracted by the mysterious metal monoliths popping and disappearing from different parts of the world. So, he commissioned a 10-foot tall, 24-inch wide triangle of plywood covered in sheet metal for his own shop.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Support local
Christopher Beers is also using this opportunity to spread awareness about supporting local businesses that have been badly hit in the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. "Hopefully, it’s a reminder to support small, local businesses that have been so badly hit," he said.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Made in chocolate
When the store owner posted the images on Facebook, some customers even asked if the monolith was made out of chocolate. Christopher Beers was praised for his creativity and quick-wit thinking by his customers, who enjoyed the sight of the shining structure on the road.
(Photograph:Reuters)
The 'OG' of Utah
The first metal monolith was found in the desert of Utah. It was spotted from the sky by officials who were enroute another project. The monolith had disappeared after a while and many had compared it to the structure established by aliens in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey." Read more.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Mirror image in Romania
After the disappearance of the Utah monolith, a similar one popped up in Romania with a mirrored effect, which was not present in the original monolith. This one also disappeared after a few hours. Read more
(Photograph:Reuters)
The 'vandalised' monolith in California
After Romania, another monolith was found atop a mountain in California. This was vandalised and replaced with a wooden cross a few hours after its discovery, by a group of Donald Trump supporters who chanted 'Christ is king' while live-streaming the vandalisation. Read more.