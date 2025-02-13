The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also pe played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
Where to watch matches live in your country?
The tournament is being played for the first time since 2017 when Pakistan won the trophy by beating India in the final in the United Kingdom.
Australia's Spencer Johnson dreams of replicating Mitchell Starc
Australia’s Spencer Johnson is hoping to replicate Mitchell Johnson’s performance in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as the side prepare for the coveted tournament. Derailed with injuries, Johnson will have a huge role to play in the Champions Trophy as Australia will be without skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Starc as they are ruled out due to injury and personal reasons. The Aussie pacer will be one to watch out for as his side bid for the second Champions Trophy title in Pakistan.