2025 Champions Trophy Live: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also pe played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
Feb 03, 2025 22:54 IST
2025 Champions Trophy: Latest Updates
Feb 03, 2025 22:02 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: India vs Pak sold out
The India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match tickets were sold out without hours of being made live on Monday (Feb 3). The ticket for India's matches, to be held in Dubai (UAE) including India vs Pakistan, were made available for purchase after being made available from Monday (Feb 3) at 4 pm India time. The tournament gets underway on February 19.
Feb 03, 2025 21:06 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: India matches ticket sale open
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the sale of tickets for India's matches in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The ticket for India's matches, to be held in Dubai (UAE), are now available for purchase after being made available from Monday (Feb 3) at 4 pm India time.
Check WHERE TO BUY
Feb 03, 2025 20:10 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: ICC makes HUGE exception for Pakistan
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made an exception for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) - the host of 2025 Champions Trophy which starts February 19. Originally scheduled to be held in Multan, the PCB will now host tri-series vs NZ and SA in Lahore and Karachi (two each) from Feb 8 to Feb 14. This is to test the facilities of the venues ahead of the tournament.
Feb 03, 2025 18:56 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: No opening ceremony?
With the Champions Trophy 2025 set for its return after eight years, media reports on Thursday (Jan 30) have stated that there will be no opening ceremony. This will also mean India skipper Rohit Sharma will avoid visiting Pakistan, in what could have been the first trip for an Indian captain since 2008.
Feb 03, 2025 17:49 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: PCB reiterates completion of stadiums as uncertainty looms
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reiterated that the National Stadium will be ready to host matches of the upcoming Champions Trophy amid growing concerns around the venue's preparedness for the marquee event starting February 19.
Feb 03, 2025 16:57 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Dhoni dives into his own quirky 'DRS'
The Champions Trophy is less than a month away and former India skipper MS Dhoni, winner of Champions Trophy 2013, can't wait for it. Dhoni, who is the only captain to win all three ICC limited-over tournaments (ODI WC 2011, Champions Trophy 2012 and T20 WC 2007), is promoting the tournament in a promo for official broadcasters Star Sports.
Feb 03, 2025 16:01 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Jersey row
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that the teams are obligated to put the host logo on the jersey. The statement comes amid the reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not to keen to put host Pakistan's name on their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey.
Feb 03, 2025 15:14 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: Gautam Gambhir on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
The form of Kohli and Rohit in recent times has fueled speculation about their future. “I think both Rohit and Virat, they add so much value to the dressing room. They add so much value to Indian cricket as well. They've got to play a massive role (in the Champions Trophy),” Gambhir said during the BCCI annual awards.
Feb 03, 2025 14:40 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Live: ICC shares tickets details
The tickets for the Champions Trophy 2025 Final will go on sale after the first semi-final in Dubai, UAE on March 4. The delay is due to the hybrid model of the tournament which is in place after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.