2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Feb 5: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament. They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB .
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The second semi-final will also be played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, ie India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided into two groups for the tournament.
Check 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Latest Updates Feb 5 below:
Feb 05, 2025 20:15 IST
2025 Champions Trophy: Latest Updates on February 5
Feb 05, 2025 19:28 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: Hardik Pandya recalls his most iconic champion moments
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took a nostalgic trip down memory lane in an exclusive interview with the ICC, sharing some of the most defining moments of his career.
Feb 05, 2025 18:53 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: Check match schedule, dates, venues and timings for all teams
The eight-team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just two weeks away and all the teams are gearing up for the same. The tournament starts February 19 in Pakistan with Final scheduled to be played on March 9. The venue of the final is not decided yet as it depends on India's results in the tournament.
Feb 05, 2025 18:25 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: Check full England squad
England Full Squad for Champions Trophy 2025
Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood
Feb 05, 2025 17:03 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: ICC Reveals Match Officials
The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed a list of 15 Match Officials for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates, starting February 19.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Joel Wilson.
Match Referees: David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft.
Feb 05, 2025 16:39 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: Check full SA squad
South Africa Full Squad for Champions Trophy 2025
Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen
Feb 05, 2025 16:07 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live:: Aakash Chopra says another pacer can be added to squad
Former India opener Aakash Chopra says that another pacer can be added to India's Champions Trophy squad amid uncertainty over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and Mohammed Shami's form. Bumrah hasn't played any kind of cricket since picking up a back injury in Sydney Test in January first week while Shami recently made a comeback to international cricket after nearly an year.
Feb 05, 2025 14:39 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: Check full Pak squad
Pakistan Full Squad for Champions Trophy 2025
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Feb 05, 2025 13:38 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: Rohit, Kohli make exuberant stroke play in nets ahead of 1st ENG ODI - WATCH
📍 Nagpur— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2025
Gearing up for the #INDvENG ODI series opener..
..in Ro-Ko style 😎#TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ImRo45 | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/gR2An4tTk0
Feb 05, 2025 12:56 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: Ponting raises Shami question
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting says Mohammed Shami's fitness will matter a lot for India in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. Shami recently made a comeback to international cricket during India vs England T20Is series nearly after an year.
"My biggest concern about India when they came for Australia in the Test series was [Jasprit] Bumrah not having Shami there as a backup and him having to burden most of the load," said Ponting on the ICC Review.
Feb 05, 2025 12:17 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: BCCI sends 'plan your future' message to Rohit
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at the bigger picture now and has asked skipper Rohit Sharma do decide on his future plans after the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. The Indian skipper is under heavy scrutiny for his inexplicable loos of form for quite some time now.
Feb 05, 2025 11:42 IST
2025 Champions Trophy Latest Updates Live: Pat Cummins 'heavily unlikely'
Australia cricket team could be handed a major blow in their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025 as skipper Pat Cummins could be unfit due to an ankle injury. Speaking on Wednesday (Feb 5), head coach Andrew McDonald insisted that Cummins is “heavily unlikely to feature for Australia having missed the Sri Lanka tour as well.