US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Israel would turn over the Gaza Strip to America at the conclusion of fighting, adding that no US soldiers would be needed.

Meanwhile, after the Indian citizens were deported from the US for being illegal immigrants, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that it is the obligation of all the countries to take their nationals back if they are found to be residing illegally.

'No US soldiers needed': Trump restates his takeover plan, says Israel would handover Gaza after fighting

'Engaging with US to ensure deportees are not mistreated,' says Jaishankar as US deports 104 Indians

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, on Thursday (Feb 6), said that it is the obligation of all the countries to take their nationals back if they are found to be residing illegally.

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over Sheikh Hasina’s speech, lodges strong protest

Dhaka summoned the Head of Mission of the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh on Thursday (Feb 5) over Sheikh Hasina's remarks, accusing the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, of making a "meticulous plan" to murder her.

US lawmakers push to ban DeepSeek; Americans could face 20 years in prison or $1 mn fine for downloading app

US Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a bill to curb China’s influence in artificial intelligence. If passed, the law would impose severe penalties, including up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both, for individuals who knowingly download Chinese-developed AI models like DeepSeek.

Crew at airport's control tower 'understaffed', says Trump as he vows to cut old system loose

Once again putting light on the Washington DC plane crash, US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Feb 6) that the crew in the control tower at the airport were "understaffed" and promised to "cut the old system loose" and make a great new system.

Union Govt to approve new Income Tax Bill tomorrow: Everything to know

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve a new Income Tax Bill on Friday (Feb 7), setting the stage for its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Monday. This bill is a key component of a larger effort to overhaul India's taxation system.

'Policy to execute immigration laws against removable aliens': US Embassy defends deportation of Indians

The United States on Wednesday (Feb 5) defended its decision to deport 104 illegal Indian immigrants, saying that enforcing the country's immigration laws is critically important to national security.

What is 50501 movement? Protesters rally across US against Trump's policies

The protesters gathered all across the US to protest President Donald Trump's administration's actions, from his immigration crackdown to the taking away of transgender rights and proposal to forcibly transfer Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Gill, Iyer come good as India secure comprehensive win over England in Nagpur

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer came good for Team India on Thursday (Feb 6) as the hosts beat England by four wickets in the opening ODI contest of the three-match series. Playing at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Gill’s 87-run knock coupled with Iyer’s 59 runs helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series. The win means India can now clinch the series when the two sides meet on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Juhi Chawla's photo with Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan will make every '90s kid happy

Juhi Chawla's latest post on Instagram is for all the 1990s kids who have grown up watching her romancing Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in hit Bollywood movies.