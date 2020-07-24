Top 10 world news today: China on consulate row with US, Hagia Sophia reopens & more

People in US consulate in Chengdu interfered in our internal affairs: China

China's foreign ministry said the measure taken by it was the "legitimate and necessary response to the unjustified act by the US".

'More than 7 billion vaccinations: None of the vaccines appear they will work with a 'single dose', says Bill Gates on combating coronavirus

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates added that the vaccine would need to cover "70-80% coverage on a global basis".

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen soon to return home from prison

The order came two weeks after Cohen was imprisoned in Otisville prison as a retaliation for planning to publish a book about Trump.

Red Bull heir 'Boss' free of hit-and-run charges

The energy drink giant heir allegedly knocked over and killed the police officer near his compound.

Several universities in UK, US and Canada hit by malware attack; data lost

The hackers targeted the company in May, but the universities were informed in July.

First Muslim prayer in Hagia Sophia after mosque reconversion

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, tight crowds formed on Friday morning around the former cathedral for the prayer scheduled for around 1000 GMT, AFP correspondents said. Several people had spent the night in the area.

Coronavirus: WHO concerned over infections surge in Europe

The total number of cases in Europe on Thursday crossed three million, a fifth of over 15 million infections around the world.

'Culture of sexism': Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Republican Ted Yoho's derogatory slur

“What we are seeing is that incidents like these are happening in a pattern,” she said. “This is a pattern of an attitude towards women and dehumanisation of others.”

After backlash, Malaysia abandons move to license social media videos

Expanding a decades old-law on video production, Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said on Thursday that licenses were needed for videos to be published on social and traditional media platforms.

Russian historian who found Stalin-era graves is convicted

This has, in a way, ended a long campaign by the authorities to silence a scholar and rights activist whose work had challenged the Kremlin’s glorification of Russia’s past, including the Soviet era.