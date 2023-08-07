Top 10 world news: Three killed after Russian shelling in Ukraine, UK's new 'quasi floating prison' & more

Officials in Kyiv, on Monday (August 7) claimed that a woman was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kherson while two others lost their lives after Russian shelling of border areas of the Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast. In other news, first occupants of a floating accommodation meant to house 500 individuals seeking asylum in the United Kingdom arrived on Monday (Aug 7) in Portland, about 142 miles southwest of London.

Officials in Kyiv, on Monday (August 7) claimed that a woman was killed in the Ukrainian city of Kherson while two others lost their lives after Russian shelling of border areas of the Kharkiv region in the country’s northeast.

First occupants of a floating accommodation meant to house 500 individuals seeking asylum in the United Kingdom arrived on Monday (Aug 7) in Portland, about 142 miles southwest of London.

Pope Francis conveyed on Sunday (August 7) that the Catholic Church welcomes individuals from all walks of life, including the LGBTQ+ community. He emphasised the Church's duty to guide them along a personal spiritual journey, albeit while adhering to the framework of its established regulations.

India's Lok Sabha witnessed quite an eventful day on Monday (August 7) as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi returned to the lower house of the parliament as his membership was restored.

Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's legal team is set to challenge his three-year jail term after the cricket star-turned-politician was sentences by a court for illegally selling state gifts when he was in the office.

Russia, on Monday (August 7) said that it plans to launch a lunar lander later this week after multiple delays, in a bid to return to the Moon for the first time in half a century.

Cambodia's King Norodom Sohamoni on Monday (August 7), appointed Hun Manet as the country's new leader. Hun Manet (45) is the son of Hun Sen who has ruled Cambodia for many many years.

South African city of Cape Town’s public transport system has been paralysed after a taxi strike began last week, which has since turned violent and led to the death of two people, said the police on Monday (August 7).

The representatives of military rulers of Mali and Burkina Faso will send a joint delegation in a show of "solidarity" with Niger's new rulers who stormed to power by overthrowing democratically elected president last month.