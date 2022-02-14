Top 10 world news: Russian minister sees chance of agreement, Germany to ease Covid curbs, and more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin during a carefully choreographed meeting on Monday that there was "always a chance" to find agreement with West on security concerns. Also, three women who were sexually harassed by a High Court justice - Rachel Patterson Collins, Chelsea Tabart and Alex Eggerking, have received an apology from the Australian government.

Russian climbdown? Lavrov tells Putin about 'chance' of agreement with West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin during a carefully choreographed meeting on Monday that there was "always a chance" to find agreement with West on security concerns

Germany plans comprehensive easing of Covid curbs

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is meeting heads of federal states on Wednesday.

Russia to not attend 'Davos for defence' conference this year

The Russian government will not send any representatives to this year's Munich security conference, said chairman of the event Wolfgang Ischinger.

Australian women harassed by former High Court judge receive settlement

Three women who were sexually harassed by a High Court justice - Rachel Patterson Collins, Chelsea Tabart and Alex Eggerking, have received an apology from the Australian government.

Ukraine crisis: EU preparing but unsure about Russia's next move

The European Union was working on various options to take depending upon how Ukraine crisis unfolds but did not know for sure what Moscow was going to do, said an official quoted by Reuters.

Peru: Archaeologists unearth fourteen 1000-years-old pre-Inca mummies

In a recent discovery, a team of Peruvian archaeologists have discovered fourteen pre-Incan mummies.

Since Taliban takeover, 86 afghan radio stations have closed

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, a total of 86 radio stations have halted operations.

South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol using deepfake technology to garner votes

South Korean presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is using deepfake technology to garner votes.

French police shoot dead knife-wielding man at Paris station

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has said that police has killed a man who attacked them with a knife at Paris' Gare du Nord station.

Boom year for brides and grooms: 2022 will see the most weddings since 1984

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, has failed to put a damper on wedding celebrations.