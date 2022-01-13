Top 10 world news: Red cross declares blood shortage in US, AstraZeneca trials, and more

For the first time ever the American Red Cross is going through a blood shortage crisis causing risks for patient care. Also, Human Rights Watch’s 32nd annual review report has made certain revelations pertaining to developments in over 100 countries.

AstraZeneca trials show its Vaxzevria vaccine causes high immune response against Omicron

Pharma giant AstraZeneca said on Thursday that preliminary data from a trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria showed high antibody response against Omicron variant when given a third booster dose.

Islamabad High Court rejects Pakistan Army's illegal claim on 8,068 acres of land

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Tuesday that the issuance of 8068 acres of land to the Pakistan Army in Islamabad's National Park region was illegal.

Human Rights Watch's annual report sheds light on surging hate crime and humanitarian crisis

A day after lockdown party apology, UK PM cancels trip as family member tests positive for Covid

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday cancelled a trip to northern England after a relative was found positive with Covid.

New Zealand man finds cockroach inside his ear; extracts it after 3 days

In a strange incident, a cockroach was found inside a man's ear three days after he experienced a squirming sensation.

Murder in the Alps: Man suspected of killing a family takes part in crime-scene reconstruction

French police on Thursday questioned such a man who was arrested in an unsolved murder of British family in the Alps in 2012.

For the first time ever, Red Cross declares nationwide blood shortage in US

For the first time ever the American Red Cross is going through a blood shortage crisis causing risks for patient care. The organisation has said that blood and platelet donations are critically needed to prevent further delays in medical treatments.

French man sues employer for 'boring' job, gets $45,000 severance package

After being granted $45,000 because his previous job reportedly bored him out of his mind, Frédéric Desnard became the envy of irritated workers around the world.

Indian PM's announcement to build road in Lipulekh provokes outrage in Nepal

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent announcement to extend the road in the Lipulekh region has provoked outrage in Nepal with many top leaders calling the ongoing construction ‘illegal’.

‘Man of Sorrows’ painting reveals hidden details of Botticelli’s early work

One of the last masterpieces of Italian painter Sandro Botticelli ‘The Man of Sorrows’ is due to be auctioned. It is estimated to fetch in excess of US $40 million.