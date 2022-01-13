Boris Johnson cancels trip a day after lockdown party apology

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday cancelled a trip to northern England after a relative was found positive with Covid. The cancellation has come a day after Johnson apologised over a party he had when lockdown was in effect.

"The prime minister will no longer be visiting Lancashire today due to a family member testing positive for coronavirus," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

"He will follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others."

In Britain, self-isolation is no-longer required for fully vaccinated people after they come into contact with infected person. However, they are advised to "limit close contact with other people outside your household".

Johnson lives in a Downing Street flat with his wife Carrie and their two small children.

For his critics, Johnson's scrupulous adherence to the rules now will contrast with his attendance at a party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, when Britain was under a strict lockdown.

After days of stonewalling the scandal, on Wednesday he issued "heartfelt apologies", conceding that millions had observed the lockdown even at the cost of missing final farewells to dying relatives.

But opposition parties and even some Conservatives are demanding Johnson resign.

