Top 10 world news: Plane with 303 Indians departs for Mumbai, Netanyahu visits Gaza, and more

As per reports in French media, a plane with 303 Indian passengers aboard detained near Paris has departed for Mumbai. The plane was detained over suspicions of human trafficking. In other news, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he visited Gaza on Monday (Dec 25). Netanyahu has vowed to 'intesify' fighting in the ongooing Israel-Hamas war. Read this and more in our Top 10 world news.

The passengers were questioned for two days and were given a go ahead by the French prosecutors on Sunday (Dec 24).

Likud party statement said that Netanyahu vowed to step up the army's assault on the Palestinian territory.

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced in August to an additional 19 years in prison on top of the 11 1/2 years he was already serving. He denies all the charges.

Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed is also expected to contest polls from the National Assembly’s constituency NA-127, Lahore.

Priyanka Wali, a Kashmiri Pandit-American and daughter of the couple took to social media to share the CCTV footage of the incident and narrated how her parents went through the terrifying ordeal.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia launched 31 drones from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Germany on Sunday (Dec 24) imposed additional security checks at the iconic Cologne Cathedral where police scoured the complex with sniffer dogs and made the worshippers face searches.

Tehran’s foreign ministry spokesperson also slammed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s “repetitive” and “threadbare” remarks who has branded Iran a “malign influence in the region and the world”.

Earlier in October, the US, the prime financer of Ukraine’s war machinery, had expressed concerns over governmental corruption in the war-ravaged nation.