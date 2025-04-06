More than 50 countries have approached the White House to start trade negotiations, according to a top adviser to US President Donald Trump. The announcement comes as the global economy faces mounting pressure following Trump’s sweeping new tariffs.

Meanwhile, In a major security lapse, US President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz mistakenly added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a "secret" group chat where the officials were discussing the Houthi attack plan.

Falling in line after Trump’s tariffs? Over 50 countries rush to negotiate with US - Who are they?

iPhone's fault? How Atlantic editor got added in Signal's Houthi war chat - Who should be blamed: Waltz, Trump or Apple?

'Always write letters to me & sign off in English, where's Tamil pride,' PM Modi takes jibe at MK Stalin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday (Apr 6), took a jibe at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, saying that despite the Centre allocating more funds to the state than the UPA government, some people continue to complain about it.

Trump channelling Elon Musk? France accuses US President of ‘interference’ after he labels Le Pen ruling ‘witch hunt’

France’s Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Sunday (April 06) accused US President Donald Trump of interfering in French domestic politics after the American leader publicly criticised the court ruling against far-right figure Marine Le Pen.

Over 100 chemical weapons sites of Assad regime may still be existing in Syria: Report

As many as 100 chemical weapons sites could still be existing in Syria, far more than the 27 sites initially declared by the regime of former president Bashar al-Assad when Damascus agreed to disarm in 2013, reveals a New York Times report based on the findings of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).



‘I’m here today because of....’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta applauds Arya Samaj’s legacy in uplifting women

During an Arya Samaj event on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her deep admiration and longstanding connection with the organisation. She disclosed Arya Samaj's role in promoting social reform, education, and cultural values across the country.

'Makes no economic sense': Trump’s tariff math is 'based on an error' and it could cost the US economy dearly - Here's how

US President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs are facing fresh criticism, not just for their impact but for the very math behind them. Economists at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), a right-leaning think tank, say the formula the Trump administration used to calculate the tariffs is fundamentally flawed.

'Free trade zone': Elon Musk wants 'zero tariff situation' between US, EU after Tesla loses BILLIONS amid Trump's tariff war

Elon Musk, the tech mogul and current US government official running DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), has voiced his aspiration for a tariff-free trade zone between the United States and Europe.

Bollywood pays tribute to Indian cinema legend Manoj Kumar at prayer meet

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan and Jaya Bachchan, gathered in Mumbai on Sunday to attend the prayer meeting of legendary actor Manoj Kumar. The iconic star passed away on Friday at the age of 87 due to chronic heart-related issues.

IPL 2025: 'A slight hiccup at start of tournament helps wake you up', PBKS skipper Iyer reflects after loss to RR

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer remained upbeat despite his team's first defeat of the IPL 2025 season, highlighting the importance of learnings from their six-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals.