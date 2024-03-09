Top 10 world news: Indian election commissioner steps down; Ukraine war updates, and more

Indian Election Commissioner Arun Goel stepped down from his post on Saturday (Mar 9) just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu. Goel assumed charge as the election commissioner in 2022.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on Friday that the presence of NATO troops in war-torn Ukraine was "not unthinkable," adding he appreciated French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative for not ruling out the idea. Sikorski said he appreciated Macron's initiative “because it is about Putin being afraid, not us being afraid of Putin.”

In other news from around the world, Israel targeted one of the largest residential towers in Rafah on Saturday. The strike intensifies pressure on the last area of the Gaza enclave not yet invaded by Israel, where over a million displaced Palestinians are seeking shelter.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda announced on Saturday (Mar 9) that the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) would contest ensuing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together in Andhra Pradesh.

Indonesia's Sumatra island faced tragedy as torrential rains triggered flash floods and a landslide, claiming at least 10 lives and leaving 10 individuals missing, according to officials on Saturday (Mar 9).

The Delhi Police has strongly condemned the incident at Inderlok after a video surfaced, purportedly depicting an officer kicking individuals offering prayer on the road in an attempt to disperse them.

The US Senate has approved a six-bill package of $460 billion to finance various federal government sectors in time to meet a midnight deadline until September, narrowly averting a partial shutdown.

Police have charged two roommates of a recently deceased man with corpse abuse for propping up his body to withdraw money from his bank account, according to authorities.Loreen B. Feralo, 55, and Karen Kasbohm, 63, discovered the man's lifeless body on Monday and took it to a bank they had previously visited with him.

England captain Ben Stokes admits to accepting the embarrassing defeat at the hands of India in the recently concluded Test series but claims that it cannot dent the brand of cricket (the world now calls Bazball) that led to his side’s revival in Test cricket.