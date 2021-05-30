Top 10 world news: Florida shooting, Trump's return, and more

Another tragedy took place in the US amid rising gun violence in the country. Two people were killed and at least 20 were injured in a mass shootout carried out by three suspects outside a concert hall in Miami, Florida. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump has hinted towards re-running for the post if his health permits. On the other hand, Israel's Foreign Minister visited Egypt for the first time in 13 years to work out a deal for 'permanent ceasefire' between Israel and Gaza.

Israel's FM visits Egypt to discuss 'permanent ceasefire' with Gaza

Ashkenazi has also assured that the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government will also discuss the terms to repatriate the Israeli prisoners held by the Hamas group in Gaza.

Mass shooting in Florida kills at least two, 20 people injured

The mass shooting happened during the early hours at a billiards hall on a commercial estate near Miami Gardens, to the northwest of the coastal city's downtown.

Trump promises re-run in US election 2024 if his health allows: Reports

As per a few local reports, Trump told his aides that after losing to Joe Biden in US election 2020, he is planning to run for the White House again in 2024 if he in good health.

Mali: Five killed in suspected Jihadist attack

A suspected Jihadist attack in Mali has claimed lives of four civilians and a police officer. Unidentified men attacked a checkpoint near Bougouni town between 3:30 am and 4 am (local time).

Aim high': Hong Kong teacher sets record for fastest Everest climb

Tsang Yin-hung became the fastest woman to ascend Mount Everest by finishing the climb in merely 25 hours and 50 minutes, an official announced.

'Collateral damage': Cafe charges extra $5 from people wearing masks

A cafe-owner is charging $5 extra from customers who show up to the cafe wearing masks as he believes these customers should pay for the "damage they have collectively caused".

India: Delhi reports lowest covid death toll since April 13

The national capital reported 946 new cases, taking the tally to 14,25,592 and active cases to 12,100. The positivity rate was reported to be 1.25 per cent.

New Zealand backs Australia in trade spat with China ahead of Ardern-Morrison meeting

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in New Zealand on Sunday for high-level talks hours after the country's government chose to support Canberra in its dispute with China on barley tariffs.

'New coronavirus variants are coming', warn scientists behind Moderna's Covid vaccine

Moderna and Pfizer are the vaccines with highest rates of protection against Covid among its recipients. But the efficacy could drop as mutations surface globally.

Police operation in France after reports of armed man on the run

The Dordogne prefecture on Twitter urged inhabitants of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare to stay at home until further notice.