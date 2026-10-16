/Starlink disruption rattles Ukraine, Europe admits it has no immediate alternative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (Oct 16) again raised concerns over Elon Musk-owned Starlink, saying services in Ukraine were still recovering after partial restrictions disrupted military communications. The disruption has also heightened concerns among European leaders over Kyiv's dependence on the satellite-based communication network.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Zelensky said connectivity had not fully returned to previous levels but was gradually improving.

"Has the speed been fully restored to what it was before? No. Is the speed being restored now? Yes," he said.

The disruption has renewed concerns over Ukraine's reliance on technology operated by Musk's SpaceX, particularly as Kyiv continues to depend on satellite communications for its battlefield operations.

Europe struggles to find Starlink alternatives

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged that Europe could not replace Starlink's capabilities in the short term.

"Starlink is really necessary for Ukraine and unfortunately in (the) short term Europe can't replace this capability," she said ahead of an EU summit where leaders discussed Ukraine's security and Europe's defence needs.

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs also stressed the importance of the satellite network, saying it was crucial for Ukraine to continue fighting. He added that Europe had some similar capabilities but lacked sufficient capacity.

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said he had discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron how European countries could provide more such services in the near future.

Kallas said the European Defence Agency had identified critical capability gaps that the bloc needed to address as quickly as possible.

Starlink disruption raises military concerns

Ukraine relies on Starshield, SpaceX's military-grade satellite service, for battlefield communications, strikes against Russian-occupied territory and interceptor drone operations. It also uses the company's civilian Starlink network for non-offensive purposes.

Ukrainian officials reported slower connectivity on some terminals on Wednesday and suggested Washington could be behind the restrictions. Musk, however, said any disruption was the responsibility of the US government rather than SpaceX.