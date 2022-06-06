LIVE updates: Will British PM Boris Johnson survive no-confidence vote?

highlights

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to face his biggest test yet with the no-confidence votes even as his own party members have rebelled against him.

Johnson has faced the heat in the past month with the patygate row and rising inflation in the country which has hit UK citizens hard. However, despite various controversies, the British prime minister has refused to step down.

Johnson's fate will be decided on Monday evening as lawmakers will decide whether to keep the prime minister in power or vote him out of power.

Follow all the updates live here at WION.