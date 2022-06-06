LIVE updates: Will British PM Boris Johnson survive no-confidence vote?

Boris Johnson no-confidence vote Photograph: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to face his biggest test yet with the no-confidence votes even as his own party members have rebelled against him.
Johnson has faced the heat in the past month with the patygate row and rising inflation in the country which has hit UK citizens hard. However, despite various controversies, the British prime minister has refused to step down.
Johnson's fate will be decided on Monday evening as lawmakers will decide whether to keep the prime minister in power or vote him out of power.
Jun 06, 2022, 08:24 PM
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, heads to Parliament for no-confidence vote.
Jun 06, 2022, 08:16 PM
Ahead of the no confidence-vote, PM Boris Johnson wrote to his fellow MPs defended his record, including on delivering Brexit, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting Ukraine.
Jun 06, 2022, 06:59 PM
Life, career and many controversies of Boris Johnson
The conservative politician who won the 2019 elections in a sweeping victory has been under growing pressure after news of his alcohol-fueled parties during the Covid pandemic lockdowns hit the headlines.
Jun 06, 2022, 06:20 PM
WATCH: Leadership crisis in UK
Jun 06, 2022, 06:13 PM
From Rishi Sunak to Priti Patel: Who could replace UK PM Boris Johnson
With Boris Johnson in his most precarious position yet as UK prime minister, speculation is swirling over who might replace him as leader of the Conservative party and take Britain's top political job.
Jun 06, 2022, 06:04 PM
Illegal lockdown parties: UK PM Boris Johnson takes responsibility, but refuses to step down
The report has been commissioned by Johnson. The British leader said he was appalled by some behaviour uncovered by the report. He also said that attending leaving events for thanking colleagues is a part of his job.
Jun 06, 2022, 06:01 PM
Ratings plunge as Boris Johnson now least popular member of his Cabinet: Poll
As per the Conservative Home survey, Johnson is at the bottom of the "Cabinet League Table" of party members. Reports have mentioned that his net satisfaction rating this month is at minus 15 points.
Jun 06, 2022, 05:55 PM
How does the process of confidence vote work? What's next for Boris Johnson?
If Boris Johnson loses the vote of confidence, his successor would take over in Downing Street. On the other hand, in case he wins, under the current rules, he will be immune from a further challenge for a year. Notably, he will be safe until the next election, due in 2024.
Jun 06, 2022, 05:52 PM
After rebellion of 54 Tory MPs, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face confidence vote
Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, said, "The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded."
"In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 (1700 and 1900 GMT) today," he added.