/Latest News India and World LIVE: US executes Texas man, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar dies and more

In top stories today, a 46-year-old Texas man was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday (Oct 7), marking the first execution in the United States since the botched execution of Tennessee death-row inmate Christa Pike a week earlier. The man, identified as Jamaal Howard, was executed in Texas after being sentenced to death for killing a store clerk during a robbery in 2000. His execution was the 30th carried out in the United States this year.

In other big news of the day, Bollywood veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering cardiac arrest. Known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi films and with a career spanning nearly five decades, the actor earned critical acclaim for films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Welcome and many more.

Moving on, drones exports between 2022 and 2025 totalled 16,822 according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) compiled by Visual Capitalist. The United States led global exports with 7,593 drones, followed by Iran with 6,800, which is 45.1% and 40.4% of the global total, respectively. While releasing the data, SIPRI took into consideration drones weighing at least 150 kilograms, along with one-way attack drones and loitering munitions