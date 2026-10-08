/Latest News India and World LIVE: US executes Texas man, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar dies and more

In top stories today, a 46-year-old Texas man was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday (Oct 7), marking the first execution in the United States since the botched execution of Tennessee death-row inmate Christa Pike a week earlier. The man, identified as Jamaal Howard, was executed in Texas after being sentenced to death for killing a store clerk during a robbery in 2000. His execution was the 30th carried out in the United States this year.
In other big news of the day, Bollywood veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering cardiac arrest. Known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi films and with a career spanning nearly five decades, the actor earned critical acclaim for films including Parinda, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Welcome and many more.
Moving on, drones exports between 2022 and 2025 totalled 16,822 according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) compiled by Visual Capitalist. The United States led global exports with 7,593 drones, followed by Iran with 6,800, which is 45.1% and 40.4% of the global total, respectively. While releasing the data, SIPRI took into consideration drones weighing at least 150 kilograms, along with one-way attack drones and loitering munitions
Stay with us for the latest news, breaking updates and developments as they unfold.
The Trump administration has suspended Microsoft from a US programme that allows companies to seek green cards for foreign workers employed in the country on H-1B visas. Vice President JD Vance and US Labour Department officials announced the action on Thursday, accusing Microsoft and other major technology and outsourcing companies of abusing the H-1B visa system at the expense of American workers.
Indian Embassy in Riyadh on Thursday (Oct 8) urged Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain “alert and vigilant” as the country faces Yemen’s Houthis launched attacks. It also urged people to stay indoors and follow instructions issued by the local authorities. This comes amid renewed tensions as an Iran-backed group targets airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The attacks have disrupted flights as concerns were raised over safety in the kingdom’s airspace. Several Indian airlines have cancelled flights to Riyadh until October 10, while an Air India flight from Delhi was reportedly forced to return after an attack on an airport in Riyadh.
Christa Pike, the Tennessee death-row inmate who survived a failed lethal injection last week, is now walking around her hospital room, according to her lawyer. Pike was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition after prison staff administered two doses of pentobarbital during the execution. Her lawyers had warned beforehand that a medical condition could make the lethal injection procedure difficult.
South Korea on Thursday (Oct 8) flight-tested its first domestically developed hypersonic weapon. This marks a significant step in Seoul’s push to build advanced conventional weapons capable of challenging sophisticated missile defence systems. The weapon, tested in the presence of President Lee Jae Myung, is designed to travel at least five times the speed of sound and manoeuvre during flight, making it harder to detect and intercept.
A drone attack forced Russian tech giant Yandex to shut down a major data centre in Ryazan on Thursday (Oct 8) as the deadly war with Ukraine continues for more than four years. The attack resulted in a fire at the company’s data centre and damaged its infrastructure. Meanwhile, a Russian strike on two buses in Ukraine’s frontline city of Kramatorsk killed 30 people. The attacks underline the widening reach of the Russia-Ukraine war, with infrastructure and civilian areas increasingly caught in the crossfire.
The GST Council on Thursday (Oct 08) approved a series of measures to simplify compliance, reduce litigation and ease the burden on taxpayers. The key decisions include removing GST officers’ power to arrest taxpayers, raising the prosecution threshold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore and reducing the general penalty.
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said, “it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh”. Another ballistic missile was launched towards the southwestern city of Khamis Mushait, coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki posted on X.
Seyed Ali Madani-Zadeh, Iran’s finance minister, has said worsening “inflation and rising prices have caused significant hardship for the people, and the decrease in purchasing power has put a lot of pressure on them”. Iran’s inflation has hit a record high in recent weeks, in the face of decades of Western sanctions and a US naval blockade during the ongoing war.
The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to 76-year-old Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson. The Swedish Academy stated that Carson was named as this year's Nobel Literature recipient for her “bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature.”
BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of nursing an “anarchist mindset” and said that the opposition parties were trying to “spread poison” in the society. BJP chief’s reaction came after cops were assaulted during the INDIA bloc MPs’ protest in Delhi on Wednesday, after which a case was filed.
Israelis could lose their visa-free access to the United States after security lapses reportedly came to light following the thwarted attack on a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight.
Forty-two former judges and retired veterans of constitutional office have expressed concern over what they described as a sustained campaign against the Election Commission of India, the judiciary and other constitutional institutions. In an open letter, the signatories said they had no political brief and were speaking out because “silence is no longer a neutral choice”. They alleged that constitutional bodies were facing attacks driven by political interests and warned of the consequences of undermining public trust in the country’s democratic institutions. "Our concern is grave. India's constitutional bodies are under sustained attack. The Election Commission of India stands at the centre of this assault," the letter read.
India and Kazakhstan assessed the full scope of their bilateral ties while renewing their pledge to collaborate even more closely to turn their partnership into concrete results.
The discussions took place during a meeting between India’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Y K Sailas Thangal, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev.
"Amb Y K Sailas Thangal had a warm and productive meeting with the newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to working even more closely to translate the strong India-Kazakhstan partnership into tangible outcomes," the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan posted on X.
Placing emphasis on the significance of India’s developmental engagement across Africa, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed that New Delhi’s policy trajectory has consistently been directed by the requirements and aspirations of its African partners. Addressing alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme in Cote d’Ivoire, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s articulation of the Kampala principles eight years ago, noting that they established the foundational framework governing India’s partnership with the continent.
“Where Africa is concerned, development partnership has always been central to our engagement, and we have taken a view that what we do in India should respond to the demands and priorities of our African partners. In fact, this was the central message some years ago when Prime Minister Modi, eight years ago, articulated what were called the Kampala principles of our engagement with Africa,” the EAM said. “And in that priority, in that demand, ITEC is very important because it is a vehicle to share our developmental experiences, our security experiences, our governance experiences, best practices, to also discuss technology and expertise together and equally, I must tell this to all of you; to also learn from the incoming people from the partner countries because every institution that you have gone to has also benefited from your presence up there,” he noted.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, handed over a consignment consisting of essential anti-tuberculosis pharmaceuticals to Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media, Nalinda Jayatissa. The handover took place on Wednesday.
"Standing together in the fight against TB! Pleased to hand over a 3-tonne consignment of essential anti-TB medicines to Hon. Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa today. These medicines will support Sri Lanka’s TB treatment and control efforts and contribute to strengthening the country’s response to tuberculosis," Santosh Jha posted on X. Previously, on September 28, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced that New Delhi had forwarded anti-tuberculosis pharmaceuticals to Colombo utilising an Indian Air Force aircraft, whilst reiterating India’s dedication towards bolstering Sri Lanka’s healthcare infrastructure.
India on Thursday condemned the attacks targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh over the past few days, which resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable.” In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.” “The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable,” the MEA said.
Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said the INDIA bloc was fighting a “do-or-die” battle to protect voters and democracy, and accused the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of creating “anarchy” in Indian democracy.
“Who is doing anarchy? BJP, Amit Shah, Modi, and Gyanesh Kumar are creating anarchy in Indian democracy. They are the destroyers of Indian democracy. We are here to protect democracy. That is what we are doing. This is a do-or-die fight for us to protect the voters—the common people of this country,” Venugopal said.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has begun investigating violence during the Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi on July 20 and registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The probe will examine whether the violence was premeditated and the alleged role of people involved in attacks on police, vandalism and damage to public property. Police said 2,873 suspects with criminal backgrounds were identified through facial recognition system data.
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India is ready to work with the COP31 presidency, chairs and all parties towards an ambitious and balanced outcome at the upcoming climate summit in Antalya, Turkiye.
Speaking at the Pre-COP31 negotiations in Fiji, Yadav called for greater climate ambition to be matched by climate finance, technology transfer and capacity-building. He also said COP31's success should be measured through concrete action rather than new targets or declarations.
The ports of Beirut and Tripoli in Lebanon have joined the IMEC Ports Club, a network of ports seeking to become part of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.
IMEC was originally launched by India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, the US, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union. The planned corridor connects India to the Gulf and onward through Saudi Arabia and Jordan before reaching Haifa and Europe.
The first commercial flight operated by a foreign airline since the outbreak of the Middle East war landed in Tehran on Thursday. Iraqi Airways operated the flight from Iraq's Najaf to Imam Khomeini Airport after receiving a US sanctions waiver.
The flight landed at 6:50 am local time, according to Iranian state media. The development comes after restrictions on Iran's aviation sector forced several airlines to cancel international services.
Crude prices surged more than 3 per cent on Thursday after reports that the White House had asked the Pentagon to prepare options for possible strikes on sites in Iran ahead of the US midterm elections.
Brent crude jumped 3.6 per cent to $130.80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose 3.4 per cent to $91.27. The sharp rise has renewed concerns over inflation and disruptions to global energy supplies. Pasted text
Elon Musk's latest comments on Starlink's delayed entry into India have triggered a fresh debate over the country's satellite internet market, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO accusing unnamed "oligarchs" of trying to protect their hold over India's connectivity sector. At the centre of the exchange was an X account known as DogeDesigner, whose post was amplified by Musk before he made the allegations. So, who is DogeDesigner and why does the account have such a close connection to Musk?
The death toll in the tragic Seemapuri building collapse in the Indian capital, New Delhi, rose to four on Thursday (Oct 08) morning. Among the dead is a four-month pregnant woman, who, as per reports, was alive in the immediate aftermath of the building collapse. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Gulafsa, even managed to call her family from beneath the rubble, asking for water. Her call helped rescuers pull her from the rubble of the four-storey residential building, but tragically she died after being taken to the hospital.
More than 200,000 people have been displaced from their homes since fighting in Yemen has begun in recent weeks, according to data released by the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration.
Sivarasa Anojan, a Sri Lankan migrant worker is facing death sentence in Saudi Arabia after an appellate court reportedly increased his punishment over a Facebook comment that was deemed insulting to Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
The White House, as per reports, has asked the Pentagon to develop military options for striking Iranian targets ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections. Citing two unnamed US administration officials, The Atlantic reported that the scale and targets of any potential operation remain under discussion, and no decision has been made to launch strikes. The US Central Command, which is overseeing the war effort, is preparing options, it added.
he Ministry of Communications has unequivocally stated its position on the regulatory framework for satellite communication services. The Ministry said that India's policies in this sphere are fair and non-discriminatory. This comes after Tesla boss Elon Musk has accused certain unnamed ‘oligarchs’ of blocking Starlink’s entry into India, alleging that they are trying to protect their “monopolistic chokehold” over the country’s people. Musk made the remarks on Wednesday (Oct 7) in a post on X while responding to a post citing government data that 11,256 listed villages lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026.
A major Yandex data center in Russia's Ryazan Oblast was reportedly damaged in an overnight drone attack, with a large fire reported at the industrial site. According to company updates, disruptions began at around 1:31 a.m., and roughly 40 minutes later the situation had not yet stabilized.
Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are expected to face new criminal charges in the United States over allegations that Americans detained in Venezuela were tortured, according to various media reports.
Bollywood veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering cardiac arrest. He passed away at 5:20 at his residence in Goa.