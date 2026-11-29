Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Iran reportedly used Starlink satellite internet network in its military operations against the US, leaving SpaceX CEO Elon Musk furious. After the US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year on February 28, Tehran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US military bases across the Middle East. According to a report, the US military also used Starshield, the militarised version of Starlink, for sending one-way drones against Iran. However, the American forces were using a cheaper plan that was intended to be used only for ground operations.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 triggered chaos and panic across Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov 28) morning. The quake struck off the Southern California coast, with tremors felt across Los Angeles. The earthquake struck at around 9:30 am Pacific Time. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) placed its epicentre about 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, beneath Santa Monica Bay. It was recorded at a depth of approximately 12 to 13 kilometres. Videos surfaced on social media showing the moment the earthquake struck the region.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is rushing to Chennai to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a last-ditch effort to persuade him to reconsider the party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. Kharge is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as Congress steps up efforts to rally Opposition parties ahead of the special session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him.
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ll India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Parliamentary Party Leader in Lok Sabha Abhishek Banerjee has written to Speaker Om Birla, seeking that 20 MPs who merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) be barred from voting during the upcoming Parliament sittings, citing pending disqualification petitions against them under the anti-defection law.
In his letter dated November 28, Banerjee also sought an urgent review of the separate seating arrangements provided to the 20 MPs in the Lok Sabha and called for an early disposal of the disqualification petitions filed against them on June 19, 2026.
Banerjee argued that the MPs, who were elected on AITC tickets, continued to be covered by the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, as the original political party had not merged with the NCPI
DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday turned down Rahul Gandhi’s appeal to oppose the Centre’s proposed delimitation process, saying his party would stand by its decision as Tamil Nadu’s interests remained its priority. Stalin’s response came after the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha urged him to join the opposition against the proposed constitutional amendments. Gandhi described the DMK chief as a “brother” who had “always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces”.
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution.
Gandhi informed that senior leaders of the INDIA bloc would meet Stalin in Chennai to urge the party to oppose delimitation, warning that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could "finish democracy in India".
In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc and I are going to Chennai to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills."
The cryptocurrency venture backed by US President Donald Trump's sons, World Liberty Financial (WLF), has suffered a sharp fall, with its WLFI token losing around 50 per cent of its value overnight. The token has fallen more than 60 per cent in a week and lost over 90 per cent of its initial value since it began trading in September 2025.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday issued a three-line whip, asking all its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present in the House throughout the upcoming special session of Parliament and vote against the Centre’s proposed delimitation Bills.
The directive, issued on November 28 by SP MP and Chief Whip Dharmendra Yadav, requires all party MPs to attend parliamentary proceedings from November 30 to December 3, 2026, and oppose the legislation when it comes up for voting.
Iran reportedly used Starlink satellite internet network in its military operations against the US, leaving SpaceX CEO Elon Musk furious. After the US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year on February 28, Tehran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US military bases across the Middle East. According to a report, the US military also used Starshield, the militarised version of Starlink, to send one-way drones against Iran. However, the American forces were using a cheaper plan that was intended to be used only for ground operations.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 triggered chaos and panic across Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov 28) morning. The quake struck off the Southern California coast, with tremors felt across Los Angeles. The earthquake struck at around 9:30 am Pacific Time. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) placed its epicentre about 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, beneath Santa Monica Bay. It was recorded at a depth of approximately 12 to 13 kilometres. Videos surfaced on social media showing the moment the earthquake struck the region.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is rushing to Chennai to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a last-ditch effort to persuade him to reconsider the party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. Kharge is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as Congress steps up efforts to rally Opposition parties ahead of the special session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him.
A religious trip to Jharkhand's Rajrappa temple turned tragic after a Scorpio carrying 14 devotees from Bihar crashed on the Ranchi-Patna National Highway in Ramgarh district early Sunday. Thirteen people, including four women and four children, were killed, while one person was injured. The accident occurred around 2 am on National Highway 33. The victims were residents of Jangharo village in Bihar's Nalanda district and were travelling to the temple to offer prayers. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.