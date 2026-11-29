Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Iran reportedly used Starlink satellite internet network in its military operations against the US, leaving SpaceX CEO Elon Musk furious. After the US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year on February 28, Tehran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US military bases across the Middle East. According to a report, the US military also used Starshield, the militarised version of Starlink, for sending one-way drones against Iran. However, the American forces were using a cheaper plan that was intended to be used only for ground operations.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 triggered chaos and panic across Los Angeles on Saturday (Nov 28) morning. The quake struck off the Southern California coast, with tremors felt across Los Angeles. The earthquake struck at around 9:30 am Pacific Time. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) placed its epicentre about 5 kilometres southwest of Manhattan Beach, beneath Santa Monica Bay. It was recorded at a depth of approximately 12 to 13 kilometres. Videos surfaced on social media showing the moment the earthquake struck the region.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is rushing to Chennai to meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in a last-ditch effort to persuade him to reconsider the party's support for the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. Kharge is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai as Congress steps up efforts to rally Opposition parties ahead of the special session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also likely to accompany him.