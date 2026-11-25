Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Microsoft has launched a ‘Code Red’ initiative to overhaul its systems for preventing and responding to major service failures following a 24-hour outage that exposed weaknesses in its engineering infrastructure and crisis response, according to internal memos reviewed by news agency Reuters. The November 12-13 disruption affected governments across Australia, Japan and the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications. The incident also raised broader concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure. Microsoft said the outage was not connected to cyber activity or AI agents.

Jensen Huang apologised to Nvidia employees and revealed that he was undergoing therapy during an all-hands meeting on Tuesday morning at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported. The reinstated chief executive also expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for providing Nvidia with rapid access to intelligence. He said the information helped the company's board conclude that the national security risks associated with bringing him back were low, the people said.

The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently discovered a cyber breach that exposed some unclassified information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The intrusion hit a system used by intelligence analysts to examine publicly and commercially available material, including satellite imagery, social media activity and commercial datasets, according to the report. Information held by other government agencies may also have been exposed, the Times said.

President Donald Trump granted Thanksgiving pardons to two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, sparing both birds from becoming part of the holiday dinner. Although both turkeys received pardons, only Freedom appeared at the event on the South Lawn. The public had been invited to vote online to determine which of the two West Virginia-native birds would receive the honour of attending the ceremony in person. Both turkeys will spend the rest of their lives at Texas A&M University.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and named nominees for Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, Lalitpur and Behat constituencies in the midst of alliance negotiations with the Congress party over seat-sharing, thereby exposing the differences between the two INDIA bloc allies.