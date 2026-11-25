Latest India & World News Today LIVE updates: Microsoft has launched a ‘Code Red’ initiative to overhaul its systems for preventing and responding to major service failures following a 24-hour outage that exposed weaknesses in its engineering infrastructure and crisis response, according to internal memos reviewed by news agency Reuters. The November 12-13 disruption affected governments across Australia, Japan and the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications. The incident also raised broader concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure. Microsoft said the outage was not connected to cyber activity or AI agents.
Jensen Huang apologised to Nvidia employees and revealed that he was undergoing therapy during an all-hands meeting on Tuesday morning at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported. The reinstated chief executive also expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for providing Nvidia with rapid access to intelligence. He said the information helped the company's board conclude that the national security risks associated with bringing him back were low, the people said.
The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently discovered a cyber breach that exposed some unclassified information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The intrusion hit a system used by intelligence analysts to examine publicly and commercially available material, including satellite imagery, social media activity and commercial datasets, according to the report. Information held by other government agencies may also have been exposed, the Times said.
President Donald Trump granted Thanksgiving pardons to two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, sparing both birds from becoming part of the holiday dinner. Although both turkeys received pardons, only Freedom appeared at the event on the South Lawn. The public had been invited to vote online to determine which of the two West Virginia-native birds would receive the honour of attending the ceremony in person. Both turkeys will spend the rest of their lives at Texas A&M University.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and named nominees for Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, Lalitpur and Behat constituencies in the midst of alliance negotiations with the Congress party over seat-sharing, thereby exposing the differences between the two INDIA bloc allies.
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India has strongly condemned the November 24 attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district, along with continued strikes targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure across Saudi Arabia.
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said two Indians were among those injured in the attack. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is extending all possible assistance to the injured and their families.
India said such attacks pose a serious threat to civilian lives, violate Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and undermine regional peace and stability. It called for an immediate halt to the attacks.
New Delhi also reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterated its support for the Kingdom in protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety and security of its citizens and residents. It expressed hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region soon.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari have exchanged congratulatory messages following a joint spaceflight mission involving Chinese and Pakistani astronauts, Chinese state media reported.
Xi said China would work with Pakistan and other countries to promote the peaceful use of outer space and deepen international space cooperation.
He described the joint space exploration mission as a vivid embodiment of the deep-rooted friendship between China and Pakistan.
Former US Army Major Nidal Hasan, convicted in the 2009 Fort Hood massacre, has asked a federal judge to temporarily halt his scheduled execution by firing squad as he prepares to challenge the legality of his detention and punishment. Hasan’s attorneys filed a motion on Tuesday in the US District Court in Kansas, seeking to stop the execution while they pursue a legal challenge. They intend to file a habeas corpus petition, a legal procedure that allows individuals who believe they are being unlawfully detained or imprisoned to seek relief through the courts. A judge has scheduled a hearing on the request for Wednesday afternoon.
Microsoft has launched a ‘Code Red’ initiative to overhaul its systems for preventing and responding to major service failures following a 24-hour outage that exposed weaknesses in its engineering infrastructure and crisis response, according to internal memos reviewed by news agency Reuters. The November 12-13 disruption affected governments across Australia, Japan and the United States, delayed trading firms and disrupted airline communications. The incident also raised broader concerns about the vulnerability of critical digital infrastructure. Microsoft said the outage was not connected to cyber activity or AI agents.
The Supreme Court refuses to grant interim bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.
A bench led by CJI Surya Kant has issued notice to the Delhi government seeking it’s response on the duo’s plea seeking bail.
When senior advocates Siddharth Dave and Kapil Sibal requested that the Court may grant the duo bail on an interim basis, the Court said "Not today, let the State response".
Jensen Huang apologised to Nvidia employees and revealed that he was undergoing therapy during an all-hands meeting on Tuesday morning at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported. The reinstated chief executive also expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for providing Nvidia with rapid access to intelligence. He said the information helped the company's board conclude that the national security risks associated with bringing him back were low, the people said.
President Donald Trump granted Thanksgiving pardons to two turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, sparing both birds from becoming part of the holiday dinner. Although both turkeys received pardons, only Freedom appeared at the event on the South Lawn. The public had been invited to vote online to determine which of the two West Virginia-native birds would receive the honour of attending the ceremony in person. Both turkeys will spend the rest of their lives at Texas A&M University.
Around 1,200 trucks are stuck in a nearly 41-kilometre-long traffic jam outside Iran after the country was forced to bring its goods by land following a US blockade of the port. Aerial footage shows the trucks lined up along the Yalama crossing, between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. It is one of the main transit routes into Iran, and with sea not an option at the moment, the trucks are moving through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey to reach the Islamic regime. The situation is similar at the Bazargan crossing with Turkey, where truckers are waiting weeks.
The CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently discovered a cyber breach that exposed some unclassified information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced its first list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and named nominees for Saharanpur, Shamli, Amroha, Lalitpur and Behat constituencies in the midst of alliance negotiations with the Congress party over seat-sharing, thereby exposing the differences between the two INDIA bloc allies.