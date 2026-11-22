Latest India & World News Today LIVE Updates: Bahrain on Saturday accused Iran of targeting a civilian industrial facility, triggering a fire and causing damage, though no casualties were reported. Separately, two tankers came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz, a key flashpoint in the ongoing Middle East conflict. The Gulf nation has faced multiple attacks this week, ending a weeks-long pause in hostilities that began after US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 21) said he wants a permanent agreement with Iran that prevents the country from developing nuclear weapons, warning that Washington will not accept a deal that leaves Tehran with the ability to build an atomic arsenal. "I'm going to make a deal that is going to be permanent. I’m not going to let somebody allow them to have a nuclear weapon," Trump said, reiterating his position on negotiations with Tehran.

Gadi Eisenkot, tasked with forming Israel's next government, has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party for coalition talks, opening the possibility of a national unity government. The negotiations are set to begin on Sunday, November 22, as Eisenkot faces a December deadline to secure a parliamentary majority and replace Netanyahu. The October election left no political bloc with enough seats to form a government on its own.

Delhi's AQI came down to 236 on Sunday morning from 265 in the previous day's CPCB bulletin. The improvement was visible in the overall reading, but several parts of the city continued to report poor air quality, with Chandni Chowk slipping into the ‘very poor’ category. At 7 am, Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 304, the highest among the monitoring stations mentioned in the CPCB data. Punjabi Bagh was next at 298, followed by Bawana at 267 and Rohini at 260.