Uttar Pradesh Police personnel in Saharanpur mistakenly accorded a guard of honour to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday (Nov 21). The ceremonial salute was meant for a visiting Supreme Court judge. The department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Owaisi, the Hyderabad MP, reached the Circuit House before the judge was scheduled to arrive. Police personnel deployed at the venue gave him the guard of honour, which he received while standing. He then left the premises.

The lapse came to light after the personnel on duty accorded the formal salute to the wrong person. Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal confirmed that the ceremony had been arranged for the Supreme Court judge.

“The protocol for guard of honour was meant for a Supreme Court judge. The staff on duty by mistake accorded it to the MP. This was unintentional. However, a probe has been ordered into the entire matter,” Bindal told Hindustan Times.

What do the guard of honour rules say?

Under the Uttar Pradesh Guard and Escort Rules, a formal guard of honour or ceremonial salute is prescribed for uniformed personnel, including military officers, military contingents and police officers. Other senior officials are entitled to a simple salute from a sentry and not a formal guard of honour. Such ceremonies are governed by departmental rules and are accorded outside the department only on designated state occasions.

Owaisi in Saharanpur for meeting with Chandrashekhar Azad