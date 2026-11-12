Latest News Today Live Updates: Nvidia’s board is reportedly considering removing CEO and co-founder Jensen Huang following allegations of an extramarital relationship with a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of being a Chinese asset. The claims emerged in reports citing two people familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal first reported the board’s alleged move. According to reports, the Trump administration had been informed about the matter. Nvidia shares fell more than 8 per cent in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the WSJ report, adding to a sell-off that has continued over several trading sessions.

Democrat Scott Colom has pulled off a major upset in Mississippi’s US Senate race, defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith after days of vote counting. His victory makes him the first Black senator from the Southern state since the Reconstruction era following the US Civil War. The closely contested race saw the lead swing back and forth, with Colom at one point ahead by just a few dozen votes. After several days of counting, the 43-year-old district attorney was projected to have secured the seat, flipping a traditionally Republican stronghold. Colom’s win also marks the first time a Democrat has captured a Mississippi Senate seat since John Stennis won re-election in 1982.

At least two people lost their lives and 17 others, including seven children, were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday (November 12). Four of the injured were reported to be in critical condition, while firefighters continued combing through the rubble for possible survivors. The building collapsed into an adjacent excavation site in the Flatbush neighbourhood, leaving sections of its interior exposed. Images from the scene showed household belongings, including a bedroom and wardrobe, scattered among the debris.

The bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who went missing from Kishtwar district’s Dachhan area, were found on Thursday with bullet wounds, officials said. The deceased were identified as SPO Rashpal Kumar, 45, and SPO Bobby Chand, 57. Both were residents of Kiyar in Dachhan and were attached to the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Kiyar. Officials said the two personnel had been assigned rotational duty at the 17 RR TOB Camp in Dharna, Marwah Sector. However, they did not report to the camp as scheduled, prompting a search operation to trace their whereabouts.