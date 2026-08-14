/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: US' changing priorities in Iran war; Wall Street's record high, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance has said keeping oil and gasoline prices affordable for Americans is now the top US priority in the Iran war, with preventing a nuclear-armed Iran ranked second. The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the confrontation as Tehran ties its reopening to wider demands.

Meanwhile, Wall Street reached fresh record highs after softer-than-expected US producer inflation eased fears of another Federal Reserve rate hike.