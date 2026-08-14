/LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: US' changing priorities in Iran war; Wall Street's record high, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance has said keeping oil and gasoline prices affordable for Americans is now the top US priority in the Iran war, with preventing a nuclear-armed Iran ranked second. The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the confrontation as Tehran ties its reopening to wider demands.
Meanwhile, Wall Street reached fresh record highs after softer-than-expected US producer inflation eased fears of another Federal Reserve rate hike.
In India, the Bar Council of India withdrew an order that had temporarily blocked 2026 NALSAR law graduates from enrolment over a student campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's proposed participation in the university's convocation. The BCI said most graduates were innocent and would be free to enrol.
The Bar Council of India has reversed a controversial order that briefly blocked NALSAR Hyderabad's 2026 graduates from enrolling with State Bar Councils. The U-turn came within hours of uproar over the directive.
JD Vance has put a different priority on the table as the Iran war continues, raising fresh questions about what is driving Washington's strategy. The VP said keeping oil and gasoline affordable is now the US priority in the Iran war.
Wall Street climbed to a fresh record on Thursday as cooler-than-expected wholesale inflation eased concerns over another Federal Reserve interest rate hike, giving investors renewed confidence in U.S. markets.
The S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent to close at a record 7,798.99, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.13 per cent higher. The S&P 500 has gained roughly 14 per cent so far this year, according to Reuters.