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LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: US' changing priorities in Iran war; Wall Street's record high, and more

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 06:54 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:30 IST
LIVE Updates | Latest India & World News Today: US' changing priorities in Iran war; Wall Street's record high, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Latest News Today Live Updates: Stay connected to WION News for the latest updates from India and around the globe, including major developments in Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, global security, diplomacy, energy markets, and other breaking stories shaping the world.

Latest News Today Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance has said keeping oil and gasoline prices affordable for Americans is now the top US priority in the Iran war, with preventing a nuclear-armed Iran ranked second. The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the confrontation as Tehran ties its reopening to wider demands.

Meanwhile, Wall Street reached fresh record highs after softer-than-expected US producer inflation eased fears of another Federal Reserve rate hike.

In India, the Bar Council of India withdrew an order that had temporarily blocked 2026 NALSAR law graduates from enrolment over a student campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's proposed participation in the university's convocation. The BCI said most graduates were innocent and would be free to enrol.

07:30:20
NALSAR graduates spared? BCI withdraws controversial bar enrolment order hours after blocking 2026 graduates over CJI 'cockroach' row

The Bar Council of India has reversed a controversial order that briefly blocked NALSAR Hyderabad's 2026 graduates from enrolling with State Bar Councils. The U-turn came within hours of uproar over the directive. 

Here's what happened

NALSAR graduates spared? BCI withdraws controversial bar enrolment order hours after blocking 2026 graduates over CJI 'cockroach' row
06:57:16
Cheap oil now more important than stopping Iran's nuclear threat? JD Vance says...

JD Vance has put a different priority on the table as the Iran war continues, raising fresh questions about what is driving Washington's strategy. The VP said keeping oil and gasoline affordable is now the US priority in the Iran war. 

Here's what he said

Iran's alleged nuclear arsenal no longer top concern for US? Vance says cheap oil is priority No. 1 in Iran war, nuclear threat 'goal number two'
06:55:44
Wall Street hits record high as cooling US inflation reshapes Fed rate outlook

Wall Street climbed to a fresh record on Thursday as cooler-than-expected wholesale inflation eased concerns over another Federal Reserve interest rate hike, giving investors renewed confidence in U.S. markets.

The S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent to close at a record 7,798.99, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.13 per cent higher. The S&P 500 has gained roughly 14 per cent so far this year, according to Reuters.

Read more here

Wall Street hits record high as cooling US inflation reshapes Fed rate outlook

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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