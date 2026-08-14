/AUS vs BAN, 1st Test: Smith agrees he 'certainly felt something' on DRS-Snicko controversy

Australia batter Steve Smith survived a close call on day 1 (Aug 13) of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin which he used to play a lone surviving hand in Australia's otherwise dismal batting performance. Australia were bowled out for 198 in the first innings with Smith scoring 71 as Hasan Mahmud dismantled the hosts with 6/55. Smith, after the day's play, acknowledged that he felt a knick but thanked the DRS for the reprive which he made complete use of, but alas, other Aussie batters could not help him much.

Was Smith out before DRS turned decision?

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The moment happened in the 21st over when Smith knicked one behind for Bangladesh keeper Litton Das to complete a simple catch. The visitors appealed but the on-field umpire wasn't convinced. Bangladesh opted for DRS and Smith had already started walking back to the dressing room before a flatline on snicko reprived him.

Talking at the press conference after the match, Smith was asked if he had knicked the ball, to which he said: "I think so. Yeah. I was lucky. Yeah, it seems that way. Yeah. You got to take it sometimes. Normally, it’s pretty good. Yeah, maybe I didn’t nick it. I don’t know but I certainly felt something. If I had been given out, I was going to walk off. But yeah, technology saved me today, I guess."

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