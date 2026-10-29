/Latest India & World News Today LIVE: Israel election results, Russia-Ukraine war, and more

Latest News Today Live Updates: With 90 per cent of votes counted, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc has 53 seats, while Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc has 48. Arab-led parties have surged to 19 seats, leaving the political battle finely balanced as the country awaits the final results. Israel Police have rejected claims of election fraud made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, as vote counting shows a closely contested political battle.

Russia claimed to have downed the vast majority of 613 Ukrainian drones launched towards Moscow and the surrounding region overnight between Wednesday, October 28, and Thursday, October 29

The United States is preparing for the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress and shape the legislative agenda during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s second term.

At least 68 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a southbound Renfe AVE train rear-ended a stationary Iryo high-speed train in Spain’s central Toledo province. Initial findings point to a possible signalling system failure, manual traffic control and human error, though the exact cause remains unconfirmed.

In Kolkata, a police investigation has attributed the deadly Durga Puja stampede to congestion at the exit gate of a north Kolkata pandal, where women reportedly gathered to protect their outfits and makeup from heavy rainfall. In Noida, customers of Punjab National Bank’s Greater Noida branch have alleged a fraud involving ₹12 crore. All employees at the branch have reportedly been suspended following the allegations.