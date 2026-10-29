/North Korea test-fires 10 short-range ballistic missiles

North Korea on Thursday (Oct 29) test-fired around 10 short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea off its east coast, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The missiles were launched at around 12:30 p.m. (0330 GMT) from an area around Wonsan on North Korea's eastern coast, the JCS said in a statement.
The South Korean military said the tests were done to strengthen surveillance and maintain readiness in case of additional launches. It also said that information was being shared with the United States and Japan on the launch.
Meanwhile, Japan's Defence Ministry said North Korea launched likely launched a ballistic missile which fell outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone, reported Yonhap News Agency. However, it did not clarify on how many missiles Tokyo had detected.
The last time Pyongyang had fired a ballistic missile was on Oct. 12. During the launch North Korea had said the test was done to confirm the success of a technical upgrade to “an important core element.”
In fact, North Korea has conducted missile tests on more than 10 occasions this year despite being under UN sanctions since 2006, which aims at halting Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.