/Freight train derails near Spain's Seville station a day after fatal train crash

Almost 12 hours after high-speed train collided in Spain killing 68 people and injuring more than 100, a maintenance and freight train derailed near the Padre Pío-Palmete Cercanías station in Seville on Wednesday (Oct 28-29). The incident forced the immediate suspension of Seville's C4 Cercanías commuter line, which connects the main Santa Justa station with several southern districts of the city. National rail infrastructure manager Adif and operator Renfe confirmed that no injuries or fatalities occurred.

What we know about the train collision?

The train collision in Spain killed 68 people and injured over 100. It happened on Oct 28 in Spain's Toledo and a total of 544 passengers were travelling on the two trains. Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the regional government of Castile-La Mancha said that the Iryo 6076 was carrying 147 passengers, including a baby, and the Renfe AVE 2080 had 397 passengers on board. The incident is believed to have been caused by human error. Sources at Spain’s Ministry of Transport told ABC that repair work was being carried out on a fault in the main signalling system when the accident happened. However, a worker reportedly failed to warn the AVE high-speed train about the Iryo train that was stationary on the tracks. It smashed into the Iryo train from behind, causing three coaches to derail. The cause remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced three days of mourning over the tragedy.