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Freight train derails near Spain's Seville station a day after fatal train crash

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Oct 29, 2026, 09:40 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 09:40 IST
Freight train derails near Spain's Seville station a day after fatal train crash

A maintenance and freight train derailed in Spain's Seville Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A maintenance and freight train derailed near Seville’s Padre Pío-Palmete station late on October 28, forcing the suspension of the C4 Cercanías commuter line. No injuries or fatalities were reported

Almost 12 hours after high-speed train collided in Spain killing 68 people and injuring more than 100, a maintenance and freight train derailed near the Padre Pío-Palmete Cercanías station in Seville on Wednesday (Oct 28-29). The incident forced the immediate suspension of Seville's C4 Cercanías commuter line, which connects the main Santa Justa station with several southern districts of the city. National rail infrastructure manager Adif and operator Renfe confirmed that no injuries or fatalities occurred.

According to Spain's Railway department, the convoy was carrying empty material wagons. Commuters faced severe delays and structural disruption during the evening rush hour. Renfe deployed alternative transport measures, including taxis, to move affected passengers. The derailment happened during a maneuvering phase. A formal investigation into the exact cause of the mechanical or operational failure is ongoing.

What we know about the train collision?

The train collision in Spain killed 68 people and injured over 100. It happened on Oct 28 in Spain's Toledo and a total of 544 passengers were travelling on the two trains. Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the regional government of Castile-La Mancha said that the Iryo 6076 was carrying 147 passengers, including a baby, and the Renfe AVE 2080 had 397 passengers on board. The incident is believed to have been caused by human error. Sources at Spain’s Ministry of Transport told ABC that repair work was being carried out on a fault in the main signalling system when the accident happened. However, a worker reportedly failed to warn the AVE high-speed train about the Iryo train that was stationary on the tracks. It smashed into the Iryo train from behind, causing three coaches to derail. The cause remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced three days of mourning over the tragedy.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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