Spanish riot police was deployed in Madrid after the catastrophic high-speed train collision that killed 68 people and injured over 100. The incident sparked massive public outrage and people took to streets in Madrid demanding the resignation of Transport Minister Óscar Puente. The Spanish government said that those taking to streets were far-right protesters. The crowd of about 500 demonstrators gathered outside the Transport Ministry, directing their anger at authorities. Madrid riots police charged forward with batons and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The demonstration escalated into violence as groups within the crowd threw bottles and lit flares, generating heavy smoke. According to viral clips, individuals allegedly performed Nazi salutes and held banners reading "CRIMINALES ABAJO EL REGIMEN DEL 78" (Criminals Down with the Regime of '78), targeting Spain's current democratic system. The protest by far-right is a part of long-standing opposition to Pedro Sanchez left government and comes at the backdrop of him calling snap elections on November 29, 2026.

What we know about the train collision?

The train collision happened on Oct 28 in Spain's Toledo and a total of 544 passengers were travelling on the two trains. Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the regional government of Castile-La Mancha said that the Iryo 6076 was carrying 147 passengers, including a baby, and the Renfe AVE 2080 had 397 passengers on board. The incident is believed to have been caused by human error. Sources at Spain’s Ministry of Transport told ABC that repair work was being carried out on a fault in the main signalling system when the accident happened. However, a worker reportedly failed to warn the AVE high-speed train about the Iryo train that was stationary on the tracks. It smashed into the Iryo train from behind, causing three coaches to derail. The cause remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced three days of mourning over the tragedy.