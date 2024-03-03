Breaking News LIVE: Protests against US' airdrop of aid into Gaza

Breaking news live updates: We are tracking all the latest breaking news from around the world. As the war between Israel and Hamas goes on in the Gaza Strip, the United States (US) carried out the first of what it said would be a series of humanitarian airdrops of food into the Palestinian territory on Saturday (Mar 2). Three C-130 US military planes delivered more than 38,000 meals into Gaza.

With just months left for the presidential elections in the US, current presidential hopeful Donald Trump inched closer in his quest to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee after he won internal party elections in Missouri, Michigan, and Idaho on Saturday.

Meanwhile in India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.