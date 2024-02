World at War: US and China in a Scramble for Antarctica | Ecuador cracks down on Narco gangs

China & United States in a Scramble for Antarctica 1.3 million Palestinians crammed in Rafah as Israel vows a ground offensive M23 rebels march on Goma in DR Congo sparking an exodus of civilians & Ecuador along with Spain cracks down on transcontinental Narco gangs Mohammed Saleh gets you an in-depth analysis of the world's biggest warzones of the week in #worldatwar