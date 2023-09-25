Will there be a Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden battle in 2024?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
America is gearing up to host its 60th presidential contest next year. What if there is a rematch between Biden and Trump in 2024? And if there is who will be the winner in that election? Well a recent poll conducted by The Washington Post and ABC reveals that if the 2024 presidential election were to be held today, former president Donald Trump would lead president Biden by a significant 10-point margin among voters.

