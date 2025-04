Pakistan's army chief on Wednesday (Apr 16) peddled the two-nation theory and emphasised that India and Pakistan were two very different nations, while noting that Hindus and Pakistanis were poles apart. Speaking during a speech at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir also urged the Pakistani diaspora to pass down the story of Pakistan’s founding to future generations to preserve national identity and unity. General Asim Munir asked Pakistanis everywhere to narrate the story of how the nation was born, to their children, and asked them to make sure that the "story of Pakistan should never be forgotten". "You have to narrate Pakistan’s story to your children so that they don’t forget it when our forefathers thought we were different from Hindus in every possible aspect of life," he said. Reaffirmed the two-nation theory, he stressed that the cultural, religious, and ideological differences between Hindus and Muslims were the foundation for Pakistan's creation.