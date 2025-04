Donald Trump's tariff saga--Stock markets have risen today Shares in several automakers gaining after Trump hinted that the sector could get some tariff respite. Wall Street opened slightly higher while the dollar which has been battered in recent days recovered some losses against the euro. European indices performed better than US peers in afternoon deals. But Trump is once again angry with China. The US president accusing Beijing of going back on a major Boeing deal A news report claiming that Beijing ordered airlines not to take further deliveries of the US aviation giants jets and as a result the stocks of Boeing have tanked on Dow Jones Industrial Average. Watch in for more details!