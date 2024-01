According to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi died from cardiac arrest on May 29, 2023 while in the custody of the Pakistan government. Bhuttavi was a founding member of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) and a deputy to Hafiz Saeed. In 2012, the UNSC listed Bhuttavi as a terrorist associated with Al-Qaida.