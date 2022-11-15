UN projects population to cross 9.7 Bn by 2050; India to emerge as most populous country

Published: Nov 15, 2022, 02:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The global population has crossed the 8 billion mark. The world population has doubled from what it was in 1974. As per the report, India is projected to emerge as the most populous country.
Read in App