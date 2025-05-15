LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 15, 2025, 14:15 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 14:15 IST
Tral encounter: Bodies of all 3 Jaish terrorists found, operation complete
WION Dispatch May 15, 2025, 14:15 IST

Tral encounter: Bodies of all 3 Jaish terrorists found, operation complete

Three terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the security forces in Nader village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

