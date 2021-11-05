Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhunzada warns against danger of infiltrators and turncoats

Nov 05, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The supreme leader of the Taliban has warned against the danger of turncoats and infiltrators in the movement now leading Afghanistan. Haibatullah Akhundzada has issued a rare written public statement to urge Taliban commanders to purge their ranks.
Read in App