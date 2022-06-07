Six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson joins Golf's breakaway

The battle for Golf supremacy has moved out of the corporate boardrooms with the LIV Golf Series set to get underway on Thursday. Two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and 2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia have resigned from the PGA Tour while Tiger Woods has rejected a figure approaching a Billion dollars to join the Saudi Arabia-backed series. Six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson has also ended his sabbatical to embark on a new start. Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo discussed the implications of those decisions with Martin Dempster, Chairman, Association of Golf Writers.