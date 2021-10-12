Russians celebrate the 65th anniversary of old Volga GAZ-21

Oct 12, 2021, 08:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Russians have taken to the streets in an old Volga GAZ-21 in celebration of the car's 65th anniversary. Locals in Perm were given the opportunity to ride in the Soviet-era classic vehicle in an event organised by the Retro Garage Automobile Museum.
