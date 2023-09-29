Russian oil sales surge in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Russia is making waves in the global oil market as it sells oil to India at nearly 80 dollars per barrel, a significant premium over western prices. This surge in prices is primarily driven by tight global oil markets and production cuts by key OPEC+ producers, including Russia and Saudi Arabia. As of mid-July, Urals crude has consistently traded above the western price cap of 60 dollars per barrel.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos