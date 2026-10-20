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Putin pounds key Kyiv highway with drone attack, Zelensky slams US for delaying Patriot missiles

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 23:06 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 23:06 IST
Putin pounds key Kyiv highway with drone attack, Zelensky slams US for delaying Patriot missiles
Three people were killed in a Russian drone attack on the Kyiv-Odesa highway. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused U.S. of delaying delivery of Patriot missiles.

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