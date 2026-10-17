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Pope to deliver first public address on Sunday
Pope to deliver first public address on Sunday
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Oct 17, 2026, 23:21 IST
| Updated:
Oct 17, 2026, 23:21 IST
Pope Leo XIV will deliver his traditional noontime Angelus prayer and blessing from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square on Sunday.
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