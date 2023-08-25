PM Modi, Xi Jinping discuss border issues in Johannesburg

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
In response to a claim made by the spokesperson for China's foreign ministry that Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India had requested that President Xi Jinping of that nation speak with him, Indian official sources have clarified that it was China that had made the request.

