Pakistan: Fire in a munitions cache at police station | At least 12 killed, over 50 injured

At least 12, mostly Policemen, were killed by multiple explosions caused by a fire in a munitions cache, at a Police Station. The explosions levelled the specialist counter-terrorism station in Kabal town of Swat Valley, in the northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident came amid a string of high-toll militant assaults on police, many linked to the domestic Taliban branch, and initially sparked fears of a fresh attack. Police said a short-circuit in a basement storing grenades & other explosives was the cause of the blasts. Since the start of the year, 2 attacks on large Police bases have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in attacks since Taliban seized control of Kabul. TTP was founded in 2007, when Pakistani militants fighting alongside the Taliban splintered off to focus attacks on Islamabad as payback for supporting the U.S. Invasion after the 9/11 attacks.