/Oil supply exceeded demand by 1.7 million BPD in October

Published: Nov 15, 2026, 09:59 IST | Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 09:59 IST
Global oil supply exceeded demand by 1.7 million barrels per day (BPD) in October, pointing to a growing surplus in the international oil market. The widening gap between production and consumption raises questions about crude oil prices, production strategies and the outlook for major oil-producing nations. As global energy markets navigate shifting demand and supply dynamics, the surplus could have implications for oil exporters, consumers and the wider global economy.